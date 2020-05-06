UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 90,000 Medical Workers Worldwide Contracted COVID-19, Over 260 Nurses Died - ICN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

At Least 90,000 Medical Workers Worldwide Contracted COVID-19, Over 260 Nurses Died - ICN

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) At least 90,000 medical workers around the world contracted the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, and mover than 260 nurses have died from the disease, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Last month, ICN reported that more than 100 nurses from around the world had died after contracting COVID-19. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported 23,000 healthcare worker infections. The figures released by ICN and WHO are shocking, but ICN now believes them to significantly underestimate the situation. ICN has gathered further information from its member National Nursing Associations (NNAs, some official government figures and media reports), which suggest that at least 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected, and more than 260 nurses have died," ICN said in a statement.

According to ICN, the exact number of infections and deaths among medical staff is still unclear, as governments fail to accurately collect data, which leads to "serious underestimation of the infection rate among nurses."

ICN said that the lack of data on COVID-19 cases among health workers put more nurses and their patients in danger and called on states to properly record all data and centrally hold it at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died March Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.