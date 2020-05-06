At Least 90,000 Medical Workers Worldwide Contracted COVID-19, Over 260 Nurses Died - ICN

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) At least 90,000 medical workers around the world contracted the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, and mover than 260 nurses have died from the disease, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Last month, ICN reported that more than 100 nurses from around the world had died after contracting COVID-19. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported 23,000 healthcare worker infections. The figures released by ICN and WHO are shocking, but ICN now believes them to significantly underestimate the situation. ICN has gathered further information from its member National Nursing Associations (NNAs, some official government figures and media reports), which suggest that at least 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected, and more than 260 nurses have died," ICN said in a statement.

According to ICN, the exact number of infections and deaths among medical staff is still unclear, as governments fail to accurately collect data, which leads to "serious underestimation of the infection rate among nurses."

ICN said that the lack of data on COVID-19 cases among health workers put more nurses and their patients in danger and called on states to properly record all data and centrally hold it at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.