At Least 94 Killed, 92 Injured In Fuel Truck Blast In Sierra Leone - Official

Sat 06th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

At least 94 people dead and another 92 injured were confirmed in Sierra Leone as a result of an explosion sparked by a collision of two trucks, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) At least 94 people dead and another 92 injured were confirmed in Sierra Leone as a result of an explosion sparked by a collision of two trucks, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.

"Explosion at Bai Bureh Road, Wellington. What we Know so far: 92 injured (48 at Connaught Hospital, 6 at Choithrams. Hospital, 20 at 34 Military Hospital, 18 at Emergency Hospital).

94 confirmed dead at Connaught Mortuary. Potentially 4 corpses are still at scene of explosion," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the mayor said that more than 100 people might have lost their lives in the blast and expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

The explosion occurred on Friday night after a tank truck carrying fuel collided with another truck, according to the mayor. The extent of damage to property is yet unknown, she added.

