UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 95 Wounded In Taliban Blast In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:57 PM

At least 95 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul

Scores of people were wounded when a Taliban car bomb detonated in Kabul on Wednesday, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering windows far from the blast site

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Scores of people were wounded when a Taliban car bomb detonated in Kabul on Wednesday, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering windows far from the blast site.Violence is surging across Afghanistan and in Kabul as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal ahead of elections planned for September 28.The car bomb exploded near the entrance of a police station in western Kabul around 9:00 am (0430 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least 95 people, mostly civilians and including women and children, had been taken to hospital."I heard a big bang and all the windows of my shop broke with glass flying everywhere," shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh told."My head is spinning and still I don't know what has happened but the windows of about 20 shops around one kilometre from the blast site are broken.

"The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.According to footage on social media and witnesses, small-arms fire could be heard following the blast.A common insurgent tactic is to use a suicide bomber to hit a target and then follow up with gunmen storming the area.More than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone, according to the UN, the highest monthly toll so far this year and the worst single month since May 2017.Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, Afghan commandos stormed a safe house for Islamic State fighters near Kabul's airport, officials said.

Details of that operation were still emerging.At least five people were killed and seven wounded in Kabul on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying workers from the counter-narcotics directorate was bombed, the interior ministry said.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Interior Ministry United Nations Police Station Social Media Vehicle Car Suicide SITE May July September Women 2017 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe: A third of population faces food crisis, ..

44 seconds ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan's biggest HRM system launched: Usman Dar

49 seconds ago

Western Media Resort to Propaganda When Covering I ..

7 minutes ago

Special Assistants on Health, Overseas Pakistanis ..

7 minutes ago

PM approves phenomenal Sindh Barrage Project

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.