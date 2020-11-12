UrduPoint.com
At Least Dozen Taliban Militants Killed In Afghanistan's Uruzgan - Military

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

At Least Dozen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Uruzgan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) At least 12 Taliban militants were killed in a special Afghan military operation in Uruzgan Province, the 205th (Atal) Corps said in a statement.

"12 insurgents were killed and 8 others were wounded during the operation in Tarinkot and Gizab districts of central Uruzgan province last night," the Thursday statement says.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the latest allegations.

Fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban has been ongoing for the past three months in Gizab and Deh Rawood districts in Uruzgan. The Taliban have managed to seize some areas from the Afghan forces.

