At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan capital

The latest reports say that more than 31 people have been wounded in rocket attacks in several areas of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) At least eight people were killed and 31 others injured after rockets hit several areas of Kabul on Saturday.

The rockets hit several parts of the capital city, causing huge panic and fear among the public. According to the latest reports, several rockets also landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based.

The rockets hit densely populated areas of Afghan capital.

No group so far took responsibility of rockets attack while the Taliban also denied their involvement in the attacks.

Ferdaws Faramarz, the spokesman o Kabul police, confirmed that several rockets hit the capital.

Short video clips and pictures of rocket attacks also went viral on social media, grabbing international condemnation.

United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson condemned the attack I a series of tweets.

“I condemn this morning’s rocket and IED explosions in Kabul. Afghans should not have to live in terror. My condolences to the victims and those families of those killed and wounded,” he wrote.

He said the US will continue to work with Afghanistan to prevent such attacks.

According to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, a total of 23 rockets were fired in these attacks.

Almost two weeks ago, terrorists attacked Kabul University and killed more than 50 people including male and female students at the campus.