UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Eight Dead After Rockets Attack On Afghan Capital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:34 PM

At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan capital

The latest reports say that more than 31 people have been wounded in rocket attacks in several areas of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) At least eight people were killed and 31 others injured after rockets hit several areas of Kabul on Saturday.

The rockets hit several parts of the capital city, causing huge panic and fear among the public. According to the latest reports, several rockets also landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based.

The rockets hit densely populated areas of Afghan capital.

No group so far took responsibility of rockets attack while the Taliban also denied their involvement in the attacks.

Ferdaws Faramarz, the spokesman o Kabul police, confirmed that several rockets hit the capital.

Short video clips and pictures of rocket attacks also went viral on social media, grabbing international condemnation.

United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson condemned the attack I a series of tweets.

“I condemn this morning’s rocket and IED explosions in Kabul. Afghans should not have to live in terror. My condolences to the victims and those families of those killed and wounded,” he wrote.

He said the US will continue to work with Afghanistan to prevent such attacks.

According to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, a total of 23 rockets were fired in these attacks.

Almost two weeks ago, terrorists attacked Kabul University and killed more than 50 people including male and female students at the campus.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Interior Ministry Condemnation Social Media Male

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

5 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

22 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

22 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

22 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.