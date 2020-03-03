UrduPoint.com
At Least Eight Dead In US State Of Tennessee Following Tornadoes: Official

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:05 PM

At least eight dead in US state of Tennessee following tornadoes: official

At least eight people have died after a series of tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving major structural damage including in the capital of Nashville, officials said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :At least eight people have died after a series of tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving major structural damage including in the capital of Nashville, officials said.

Melisa Hucks of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported that the statewide death toll was "eight at this time" and that fatalities had occurred across four counties.

The Nashville Fire Department said that it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses around the city.

