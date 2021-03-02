UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Civilians Injured As Houthis Launch Projectile At Saudi Arabia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:50 AM

At Least Five Civilians Injured as Houthis Launch Projectile at Saudi Arabia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Five civilians were injured when Houthi rebels launched a military projectile toward Saudi Arabia's Jizan (Jazan), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The explosion of the projectile damaged two houses, a grocery store and three cars, SPA said in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack led to the injury of three Saudi nationals and two Yemeni citizens. All of them were taken to the hospital.

US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Monday that the US was considering taking additional steps to hold the leaders of the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen accountable for their latest attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted several missile attacks, including a ballistic missile fired toward the capital Riyadh.

On Sunday, Price said the US was calling on Houthis to end attacks and engage in constructive dialogue with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking with the goal of bringing peace to Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Injured Attack United Nations Yemen Riyadh Saudi Jizan Price Saudi Arabia Sunday 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

3 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

5 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

6 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.