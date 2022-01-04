At least five people were killed in an avalanche in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, a Sputnik correspondent said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) At least five people were killed in an avalanche in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, a Sputnik correspondent said on Tuesday.

"At least five people were killed by an avalanche in the Raghistan district of the northern Badakhshan province," local elder Syed Nur told Sputnik.

The snowslide occurred at night, according to the elder.