At Least Five Dead In Bomb Attack In Somalia: Security Officer

27 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:20 PM

At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a car bomb was detonated Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a car bomb was detonated Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said.

"There are casualties. I can confirm the death of five people: three civilians and two government security officers at the checkpoint" outside the Afrik Hotel where the blast occurred, Abdullahi Ahmed, a security officer who witnessed the explosion, told AFP.

More Stories From World

