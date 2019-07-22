At Least Five Dead In Bomb Attack In Somalia: Security Officer
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:20 PM
Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : At least five people were killed and several others wounded when a car bomb was detonated Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said.
"There are casualties. I can confirm the death of five people: three civilians and two government security officers at the checkpoint" outside the Afrik Hotel where the blast occurred, Abdullahi Ahmed, a security officer who witnessed the explosion, told AFP.