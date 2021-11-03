At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

A Russian cargo plane crash landed and caught fire in Siberia on Wednesday leaving no survivors among five to seven people believed to be on board, local authorities said

The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the eastern city of Irkutsk, the emergencies ministry said on its Telegram channel.

It said a rescue team had arrived at the scene where the aircraft was on fire.

Irkutsk region governor Igor Kobzev told reporters there were no survivors from the crash, adding "between five and seven people" were on board.

Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said the aircraft was operated by a Belarusian company and was returning to base after delivering produce to the Far Eastern Chukotka region.