UrduPoint.com

At Least Five Dead In Cargo Plane Crash Over Siberia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:09 PM

A Russian cargo plane crash landed and caught fire in Siberia on Wednesday leaving no survivors among five to seven people believed to be on board, local authorities said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A Russian cargo plane crash landed and caught fire in Siberia on Wednesday leaving no survivors among five to seven people believed to be on board, local authorities said.

The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the eastern city of Irkutsk, the emergencies ministry said on its Telegram channel.

It said a rescue team had arrived at the scene where the aircraft was on fire.

Irkutsk region governor Igor Kobzev told reporters there were no survivors from the crash, adding "between five and seven people" were on board.

Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said the aircraft was operated by a Belarusian company and was returning to base after delivering produce to the Far Eastern Chukotka region.

