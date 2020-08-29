UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Dead In China Restaurant Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:14 PM

At least five dead in China restaurant collapse

At least five people died on Saturday when a restaurant in northern China collapsed, state media said, with rescuers pulling dozens of survivors from the rubble and searching for others believed to be trappe

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five people died on Saturday when a restaurant in northern China collapsed, state media said, with rescuers pulling dozens of survivors from the rubble and searching for others believed to be trapped.

The two-storey building used for banquets came down in the morning in Xiangfen county, in Shanxi province, according to broadcaster CGTN.

"An estimated 37 people were buried after the accident happened. So far, 33 have been pulled out. Among them, five people have been confirmed dead, with one severely injured," the report said.

Images on the CGTN website showed rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combing the crumbled ruin of the building, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.

CGTN said 700 people were involved in the rescue operation.

While the cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents.

They are typically blamed on the country's rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead China Died Orange Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on roadmap for leaders ..

15 minutes ago

North Korean State Radio Broadcasts Encrypted Mess ..

21 seconds ago

Distt Admin starts Relief activities in Tharparka ..

23 seconds ago

Berlin braces for 'anti-corona' demonstration

26 seconds ago

England faces 'extensive local lockdowns' in winte ..

7 minutes ago

FM Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi pays tribute to H ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.