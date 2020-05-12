UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Dead In Fire At Saint Petersburg Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

At least five dead in fire at Saint Petersburg hospital

A fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg has killed at least five people and forced dozens to be evacuated, a source in the emergencies ministry told AFP

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg has killed at least five people and forced dozens to be evacuated, a source in the emergencies ministry told AFP.

"Five people died in the fire, 150 were evacuated," the source said of the blaze at the Saint George hospital, which news agency TASS reported had been repurposed to treat coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died George Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt opts for smart lockdown to save poor segment: ..

2 minutes ago

Australian charged over 80s alleged hate crime mur ..

2 minutes ago

Deadly Blaze at St.Petersburg's Hospital Extinguis ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to receive ass ..

14 minutes ago

US Democrats could allow remote voting in Biden no ..

14 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for Faisal's mother, former S ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.