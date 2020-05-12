At least five dead in fire at Saint Petersburg hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg has killed at least five people and forced dozens to be evacuated, a source in the emergencies ministry told AFP.

"Five people died in the fire, 150 were evacuated," the source said of the blaze at the Saint George hospital, which news agency TASS reported had been repurposed to treat coronavirus patients.