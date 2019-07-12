UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Five Dead In Suicide Blast At Afghan Wedding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:48 PM

At least five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding

At least five people were killed and many more wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed and many more wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

The Taliban, who have pledged to try to reduce civilian casualties, denied responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province.

The area close to the Pakistan border is home to other insurgent organisations including the Islamic State group, who have carried out previous attacks.

"This morning at 8:00 am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony...in Pachiragam district", Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, told AFP.

"As a result, five killed, more than 40 wounded.

" Hazrat Khan Khaksar, the Pachiragam district governor, put the toll at 14 killed and 14 wounded but he cautioned the figures might change.

Zahir Adil, the Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman, told AFP that two bodies and 11 wounded victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city.

The explosion comes just days after historic talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban wrapped up as part of a US-led effort to end the war.

At the conclusion of the two-day summit in Doha, parties unveiled a joint resolution pledging a "roadmap for peace" in which they sought to reduce civilian casualties to "zero".

Direct talks between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban also took place last week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Governor Marriage Suicide Doha Turkish Lira Border

Recent Stories

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

3 minutes ago

Are mental health diagnoses 'scientifically meanin ..

27 seconds ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s dismissal vindicates Nawaz ..

16 minutes ago

Population day seeks to focus attention on urgency ..

31 seconds ago

Increase in roti prices to trigger protests

26 minutes ago

Four petroleum sector projects get Rs 338 mln agai ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.