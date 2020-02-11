At Least Five Killed, 11 Wounded in Kabul Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) At least five people were killed, another 11 were wounded in an explosion near a university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul, 1TV reported citing sources.

Earlier reports said an explosion occurred at the main entrance to the Marshal Fahim National Defense University.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed to Sputnik a suicide attacker had organized the blast and said there were casualties among civilians.

According to the tv channel, among those killed are three Afghan servicemen and two civilians. Among 11 wounded, there is also at least one civilian.