At least five more Arab states want peace with Israel: Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :At least five more Arab nations want relations with Israel, US President Donald Trump said Friday after Sudan became the latest country in the region to agree to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

"We have at least five that want to come in," Trump told reporters in the White House as he held a three-way phone conversation with the prime ministers of Israel and Sudan.