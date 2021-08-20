MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) At least five people have been killed and several others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on a tea shop in Mogadishu, media reported on Thursday.

The Garowe Online outlet said the explosion took place near the headquarters of the national intelligence and security agency.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Somalia, one of the poorest countries in the world, is considered to be a "failed state." The country has been divided into several parts since 1991. The official Federal government, recognized by the international community, controls the capital and several other areas. The rest of the country is controlled by quasi-state entities such as Somaliland, Puntland and terrorist groups.