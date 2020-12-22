UrduPoint.com
At Least Five Prison Staffers Killed In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kabul - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:14 PM

At Least Five Prison Staffers Killed in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul - Police

At least five people were killed and two others injured in the bomb blast that targeted a prison in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier on Tuesday, the police said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) At least five people were killed and two others injured in the bomb blast that targeted a prison in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier on Tuesday, the police said.

Earlier in the day, a witness told Sputnik that four people were killed in the blast.

"At least five people were killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in Kabul this morning. The bomb blast on the Central Prison staff's car killed five staffers of the prison," the Kabul police said.

