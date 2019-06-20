UrduPoint.com
At Least Four Civilians Killed In Mine Blast In Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

At Least Four Civilians Killed in Mine Blast in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) At least four civilians have been killed by a landmine explosion in the Syrian town of Al-Shaafa in the Deir ez-Zor province, Al-Watan newspaper reported Thursday.

Ordnance, left behind by terrorists in different parts of Syria as they retreat from government forces, have been a regular cause of civilian deaths in the war-torn middle Eastern country.

The Syrian army's engineering units are currently carrying out a large-scale mine clearing operation in the retaken areas.

As of June 20, over 2,223 hectares (5.5 acres) of the territory have been cleared and more than 22,500 explosive devices defused.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire.

