UrduPoint.com

At Least Four Dead In Avalanche On Ecuador's Volcano

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:47 PM

At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volcano

:At least four people were killed on Sunday by an avalanche on the Chimborazo volcano in central Ecuador, said the country's Integrated Security Service ECU 911

QUITO, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed on Sunday by an avalanche on the Chimborazo volcano in central Ecuador, said the country's Integrated Security Service ECU 911.

The avalanche fell on a group of 12 hikers as they were climbing the volcano at an altitude of about 6,100 meters, the agency said in a statement.

After the incident reported at 06:30 local time (1130 GMT), the Special Operations Group of the National Police, the local fire department and a police helicopter were sent to rescue the hikers, whose nationalities have not been revealed.

The access to the Chimborazo Fauna Production Reserve, which surrounds the volcano, has been suspended.

Chimborazo is the highest volcano and mountain in Ecuador, with a height of 6,263 meters above sea level. Its snow-covered peak is a popular summit for local and foreign climbers.

Related Topics

Fire Police Ecuador Sunday

Recent Stories

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

21 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram di ..

18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram district

2 minutes ago
 'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : De ..

'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly

3 minutes ago
 Chinese FM to visit Greece, Serbia, Albania, Italy ..

Chinese FM to visit Greece, Serbia, Albania, Italy

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.