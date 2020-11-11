UrduPoint.com
At Least Four Injured In IED Blast In A Non-Muslim Cemetery In Jeddah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:04 PM

The blast has hit World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) At least four people wounded after a bomb blast hit a a World War I commemoration ceremony in Jeddah, the reports say.

High profile personalities including European diplomats were present there at the ceremony.

According to Al-Jazera tv, it was IED [Improvised Explosive Devise] attack this wednesday morning.

(More to Come)

