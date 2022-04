At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

At least four people were injured in a shooting on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv, state-run broadcaster KAN reported, citing eyewitnesses

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) At least four people were injured in a shooting on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv, state-run broadcaster KAN reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The shooter has not yet been detained, the police urge citizens not to leave their homes, it said.