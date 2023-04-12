Close
At Least Four Killed In Shooting At Indian Military Base - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM

At Least Four Killed in Shooting at Indian Military Base - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) At least four people have been killed in a shooting incident at the Bathinda military base in India's state of Punjab, the Indian army said on Wednesday.

The South Western Command's statement said that the incident took place at around 4:35 local time (23:05 GMT) inside the base.

"Four casualties were reported in the incident. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

The military is conducting a search operation, according to the report.

Additionally, the India Today news outlet reported a police representative said it was not a terrorist attack and all the four victims are army servicemen.

