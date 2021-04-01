UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Four Killed, Two Injured In Shooting In California Business Complex - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:50 AM

At Least Four Killed, Two Injured in Shooting in California Business Complex - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) At least four people were killed and two others, including the suspected shooter, were injured in a shooting in a business complex in Orange, California, NBC news reported, citing police.

Earlier, the city's police department reported several deaths and injuries. There was no threat to the population.

Related Topics

Injured Police Business Orange

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

9 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

9 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

8 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

8 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.