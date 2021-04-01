At Least Four Killed, Two Injured In Shooting In California Business Complex - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) At least four people were killed and two others, including the suspected shooter, were injured in a shooting in a business complex in Orange, California, NBC news reported, citing police.
Earlier, the city's police department reported several deaths and injuries. There was no threat to the population.