KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Four people have been killed in two separate incidents in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

One policeman was killed and two others injured when gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle at the city's Arzaqo Street.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed when unidentified gunmen fired at a civilian car near Nusrat High school in the city at around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT). The gunmen fled the area and the search for them is underway.