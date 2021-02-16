At Least Four People Killed In Series Of Attacks In Afghanistan's Jalalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:30 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Four people have been killed in two separate incidents in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
One policeman was killed and two others injured when gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle at the city's Arzaqo Street.
Meanwhile, at least three people were killed when unidentified gunmen fired at a civilian car near Nusrat High school in the city at around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT). The gunmen fled the area and the search for them is underway.