UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Four People Killed In Series Of Attacks In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

At Least Four People Killed in Series of Attacks in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Four people have been killed in two separate incidents in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

One policeman was killed and two others injured when gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle at the city's Arzaqo Street.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed when unidentified gunmen fired at a civilian car near Nusrat High school in the city at around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT). The gunmen fled the area and the search for them is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Fire Police Vehicle Car Jalalabad

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

23 minutes ago

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

38 minutes ago

Beijing provides grants for migrant workers who st ..

13 seconds ago

Glencore losses deepen on massive write-offs

15 seconds ago

New crustacean species discovered in Australian gr ..

16 seconds ago

New Zealand sees annual net migration down in 2020 ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.