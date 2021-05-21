At least four workers dead in Russia sewage accident

At least four people died Friday during sewage treatment works outside Russia's southern city of Taganrog, apparently after inhaling toxic fumes,officials said

Local authorities said in a statement the accident took place at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Tagangrog, with four workers dead and five in intensive care.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the workers had been exposed to a noxious substance and a criminal investigation had been launched into potential safety violations.

A spokeswoman for the regional branch of the Investigative Committee told AFP that bodies were still being extracted from the area and the final death toll was not yet clear.

Investigators and senior regional officials were dispatched to the scene.