UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Nine Afghan Security Officers Killed In Taliban Ambush - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:20 PM

At Least Nine Afghan Security Officers Killed in Taliban Ambush - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) At least nine members of Afghan security forces were killed and eight were injured in clashes with Taliban fighters in northeastern Afghanistan, media reported Sunday, citing local officials.

The attack took place in Nusai District in the northeastern province of Badakhshan early Saturday morning, according to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster.

Officials said that fighting was still ongoing and that the militants were close to the district's government compound. If reinforcements do not are not sent, they said, "the district may fall into the hands of the Taliban.

"

The Taliban, in turn, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured a significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants May Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

41 minutes ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

56 minutes ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes roads leading to ‘Jewel of the Cre ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.