At Least Nine People Injured After Blasts in Kabul - Human Rights Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) At least nine people got injured following explosions in Kabul on Tuesday, the Italian humanitarian organization Emergency said.

"#Kabul: explosions in PD10 area - 9 wounded people have arrived at our hospital so far. #Afghanistan," the organization tweeted.

The Afghan Interior Ministry also said that there were casualties after blasts, and more details will be known later.