At Least Nine People Injured After Blasts In Kabul - Human Rights Organization
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) At least nine people got injured following explosions in Kabul on Tuesday, the Italian humanitarian organization Emergency said.
"#Kabul: explosions in PD10 area - 9 wounded people have arrived at our hospital so far. #Afghanistan," the organization tweeted.
The Afghan Interior Ministry also said that there were casualties after blasts, and more details will be known later.