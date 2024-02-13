At least nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

A landslide on Tuesday trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine in eastern Turkey, officials said, adding that search and rescue efforts were underway

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A landslide on Tuesday trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine in eastern Turkey, officials said, adding that search and rescue efforts were underway.

"At least nine people are trapped," Erzincan province mayor Bekir Aksun was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.

Images from the scene showed the landslide sweeping across a valley where the workers were believed to have been based at the time.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that there was no initial news from nine workers.

The landslide occurred around 2:00 pm local time (1100 GMT) near the Ilic district of Erzincan province.

Anagold, a private company that runs the mine, said it was working to minimise the effects of this "painful" incident.

"We will mobilise all our means in order to urgently shed light on this incident," Anagold said in a statement.