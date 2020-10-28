At least one dead after migrant vessel capsizes in Channel

One man drowned and another person was missing Tuesday after a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain from France keeled over in the English Channel, French officials said

LoonPlage, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :One man drowned and another person was missing Tuesday after a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain from France keeled over in the English Channel, French officials said.

Three of the 17 people rescued had gone into cardiac arrest, including two children, the deputy prefect for the region, Herve Tourmente, told journalists in Loon-Plage, outside Dunkirk.

The others are suffering from hypothermia after being pulled from the water after their small fishing boat capsized at around 9:30 am, he said.

"It seems that one person, who might be an infant, is still missing," Tourmente said, noting that stormy conditions had made the attempted crossing especially perilous.

A growing number of migrants have tried to cross the busy shipping lane for Britain in recent months, with four deaths recorded in 2019 and four again so far this year, including the victim from Tuesday.

In September, French authorities said they had intercepted over 1,300 people trying to reach the UK, including a handful who attempted to swim across the Channel.