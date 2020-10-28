UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Dead After Migrant Vessel Capsizes In Channel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

At least one dead after migrant vessel capsizes in Channel

One man drowned and another person was missing Tuesday after a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain from France keeled over in the English Channel, French officials said

LoonPlage, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :One man drowned and another person was missing Tuesday after a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain from France keeled over in the English Channel, French officials said.

Three of the 17 people rescued had gone into cardiac arrest, including two children, the deputy prefect for the region, Herve Tourmente, told journalists in Loon-Plage, outside Dunkirk.

The others are suffering from hypothermia after being pulled from the water after their small fishing boat capsized at around 9:30 am, he said.

"It seems that one person, who might be an infant, is still missing," Tourmente said, noting that stormy conditions had made the attempted crossing especially perilous.

A growing number of migrants have tried to cross the busy shipping lane for Britain in recent months, with four deaths recorded in 2019 and four again so far this year, including the victim from Tuesday.

In September, French authorities said they had intercepted over 1,300 people trying to reach the UK, including a handful who attempted to swim across the Channel.

Related Topics

Water France Man United Kingdom September 2019 From

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

51 minutes ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

1 hour ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.