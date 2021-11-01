At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, killing at least one person and trapping dozens inside, rescue officials and construction workers said

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, killing at least one person and trapping dozens inside, rescue officials and construction workers said.

A yellow excavator pushed away concrete slabs in the search for people in the rubble of the 21-floor building in Lagos's Ikoyi district, AFP correspondents at the scene said.

Rescue officials said many workers were caught inside the building when it crumbled though they could not confirm the number of people trapped or dead.

Dozens of angry residents gathered at the site soon after the collapse, many crying and voicing frustration over the slow pace of the rescue efforts.

"We have brought out one dead body and rescued three alive so far but rescue operation is still going on," Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.