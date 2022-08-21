UrduPoint.com

At Least One Dead In Collapse Of Iraqi Shrine - Civil Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

At Least One Dead in Collapse of Iraqi Shrine - Civil Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) At least one person has died in the Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the interior ministry's Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday.

Rescue services retrieved a body of a woman from under the rubble, the statement said.

The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide. Multiple people have remained trapped under the rubble since.

Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the ruble, who were taken to a hospital, Karbala Directorate of Civil Defense chief Taher Al-Zubaidi said earlier on Sunday. Emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people stuck inside the accident site by manually removing the rubble and concrete blocks.

