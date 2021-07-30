UrduPoint.com

At Least One Dead In Russia Arms Plant Accident: Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:36 PM

At least one dead in Russia arms plant accident: media

One worker died and another six were fighting for their lives following a fire at a secret weapons plant in southern Russia, Russian media said on Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :One worker died and another six were fighting for their lives following a fire at a secret weapons plant in southern Russia, Russian media said on Friday.

The plant, which is located in the southern Rostov region, released a terse statement saying seven workers were hospitalised following a fire Thursday evening.

But Russian news agencies, citing informed sources, said one worker had died and the other six were critical.

The statement from the Kamensky plant did not provide any information on the severity of the injuries.

The plant however stressed that the fire had been swiftly put out and "no harmful emissions had been released into the atmosphere.

" Authorities launched a probe which is headed by a government official who is in charge of production of conventional arms and ammunition at the ministry of industry and trade.

The plant, which is located in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and describes itself as working to strengthen Russia's defence capabilities, declined to provide further comment.

TASS and Interfax news agencies, citing informed sources, said Friday that one worker had died.

"Doctors could not save him," an informed source told Interfax, adding that the other six were in critical condition.

"Doctors are fighting for their lives."

