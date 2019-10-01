At Least One Killed, 18 Injured as Storms Hit Poland - Rescue Services

At least one person has been killed and 18 others injured over the past 24 hours as a spell of bad weather hit Poland, the State Fire Service said on Tuesday

On Monday afternoon, storms across a significant part of the country damaged about 400 buildings, including about 200 residential ones.

"One person was killed and 18 were injured. As many as five of those injured are firefighters who were assisting the population," the statement said.

Firefighters were forced to make over 6,000 trips to clean areas of fallen trees and over 600 trips to drain excess water.

Energy providers are also helping those affected since as of Tuesday morning, there are 27,000 homes left without electricity.