UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Killed In Powerful Blast In Port Of Beirut - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:52 PM

At Least One Killed in Powerful Blast in Port of Beirut - Reports

At least one person was killed as a result of the powerful blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, Sky News Arabia reported, citing a correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least one person was killed as a result of the powerful blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, Sky News Arabia reported, citing a correspondent.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).

It was preceded by a small bang and five minutes later black and white smoke emerged. After the blast, a red smoke plume rose into the sky. According to local news outlets, a fire at a fireworks warehouse could be the cause of the blast.

Related Topics

Fire Beirut

Recent Stories

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

19 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

22 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

39 minutes ago

US Investigates Turkish Companies for Violating US ..

2 minutes ago

US Concerned Over Actions of Turkish-Backed Opposi ..

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Khan Proposes Giving Priority Housing ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.