At Least One Killed in Powerful Blast in Port of Beirut - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least one person was killed as a result of the powerful blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, Sky News Arabia reported, citing a correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) At least one person was killed as a result of the powerful blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, Sky News Arabia reported, citing a correspondent.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).

It was preceded by a small bang and five minutes later black and white smoke emerged. After the blast, a red smoke plume rose into the sky. According to local news outlets, a fire at a fireworks warehouse could be the cause of the blast.