At Least One Killed in Shooting at Michigan State University - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) At least one person has been killed in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU), The Detroit news reported citing MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant.

After the incident, which occurred on Monday night, university police searched for a lone gunman.

"Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot. All persons on campus and in (the) neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in," MSU said.