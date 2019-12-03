At Least One Person Injured in Explosion in Central Jakarta - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) An explosion has occurred in the center of Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday morning, injuring at least one person, according to several media reports.

The Indonesian Detik media company said on Tuesday that the explosion took place at the National Monument in Merdeka Square.

The Indonesian Kompas tv said citing national police spokesperson Argo Yuwono that at least one person was injured in the explosion.