At Least One Person Injured in Houthi Drone Attack in Saudi Arabia - Civil Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) A resident of a southern Saudi Arabia settlement was injured as a result of a Houthi drone attack launched from Yemen, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a statement.

The drone attack also damaged five buildings and three civilian vehicles, according to the statement.

The Saudi-led coalition said early on Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in southern Saudi Arabia. The coalition blamed the drone attack on Yemen's Houthi movement.

The Yemeni Armed Forces aid on Twitter on Saturday that the Yemeni troops had shot down two Houthi drones in Nihm District, in Sanaa Governorate, and pushed back Houthi militia in the area.

In another tweet, the armed forces said that the Saudi-led coalition had launched four strikes on Houthi positions, "causing human and material losses on militia's ranks."

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.