UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Person Injured In Houthi Drone Attack In Saudi Arabia - Civil Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:30 AM

At Least One Person Injured in Houthi Drone Attack in Saudi Arabia - Civil Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) A resident of a southern Saudi Arabia settlement was injured as a result of a Houthi drone attack launched from Yemen, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a statement.

The drone attack also damaged five buildings and three civilian vehicles, according to the statement.

The Saudi-led coalition said early on Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in southern Saudi Arabia. The coalition blamed the drone attack on Yemen's Houthi movement.

The Yemeni Armed Forces aid on Twitter on Saturday that the Yemeni troops had shot down two Houthi drones in Nihm District, in Sanaa Governorate, and pushed back Houthi militia in the area.

In another tweet, the armed forces said that the Saudi-led coalition had launched four strikes on Houthi positions, "causing human and material losses on militia's ranks."

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Twitter Yemen Vehicles Saudi Sanaa Saudi Arabia Sunday 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

7 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

8 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

9 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

9 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.