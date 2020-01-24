At Least One Person Injured in Massive Explosion in US City of Houston - Fire Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) At least one person was injured in a massive explosion at an industrial building that rocked the US city of Houston, Texas, the city's fire department said in a statement on Friday.

"Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion. One person has been transported to the hospital from that area,"� the Houston Fire Department said via Twitter

Hazmat, or hazardous materials teams deployed to the scene, while police blocked off roads near the site and local television reports warned of hazardous fumes in the area, apparently from chemicals either responsible or disbursed from the blast.

The City of Houston said via Twitter that "no significant problems with air quality" were detected in the area around the site of the blast, but the city's school district said students would be kept indoors as a precaution.

Video of the initial blast showed a massive fireball filling the entire screen for a split-second, leaving behind a red sky. Later videos showed flames covering the ground floor of a building, with the rest of the structure gone.

ABC's local affiliate KTRK said nearby residents were awakened by blast plus sounds of shattering windows, and that at least one person had been seen with injuries.

First responders warned people to avoid the site.