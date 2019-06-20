At Least One Person Killed, 14 Wounded by Explosion in Afghan Jalalabad - Reports

A bomb has killed at least one person and wounded 14 others in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the TOLO broadcaster tweeted Thursday with a reference to Afghani official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A bomb has killed at least one person and wounded 14 others in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the TOLO broadcaster tweeted Thursday with a reference to Afghani officials.

Exactly one week ago, another bomb that killed at least eight people and injured 11 more in Jalalabad.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and Taliban militants are active in the Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia).