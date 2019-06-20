UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Person Killed, 14 Wounded By Explosion In Afghan Jalalabad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

At Least One Person Killed, 14 Wounded by Explosion in Afghan Jalalabad - Reports

A bomb has killed at least one person and wounded 14 others in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the TOLO broadcaster tweeted Thursday with a reference to Afghani official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A bomb has killed at least one person and wounded 14 others in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the TOLO broadcaster tweeted Thursday with a reference to Afghani officials.

Exactly one week ago, another bomb that killed at least eight people and injured 11 more in Jalalabad.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and Taliban militants are active in the Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Russia Jalalabad From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council delegation visits General Dep ..

1 minute ago

Graduating students exhibit 134 projects at NUST C ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Take Iran's Interests Into Account at Se ..

51 seconds ago

AU Commissioner Says Protocol on Free Pan-African ..

53 seconds ago

Protesters urge ASEAN leaders to ban trash imports ..

56 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks chalk up fourth straight gain 20 ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.