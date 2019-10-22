UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Person Killed As Heavy Rains Rip Through Northern Italy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:20 PM

At Least One Person Killed as Heavy Rains Rip Through Northern Italy - Reports

At least one person has been killed in an incident caused by heavy rainfalls that struck northern Italy, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least one person has been killed in an incident caused by heavy rainfalls that struck northern Italy, local media reported Tuesday.

Torrential rains hit northern Italy on Monday, causing blackouts and heavy traffic, and leaving major cities under water.

Rescue workers discovered a dead taxi driver, whose car had been washed away from the road, in the city of Genoa, the RaiNews24 outlet said.

Meanwhile, police reportedly managed to rescue a Brazilian man who had been caught inside the water flow.

Earlier in the day, the news agency had reported that three people, including an elderly couple, were missing.

However, the Italian Civil Protection Department later released a statement saying that all those missing were found alive.

The civil protection department warned the public that parts of the Liguria and Piedmont regions were put on red alert, with the larger cities of Milan and Genoa flooded. Other parts of northern Italy were put on orange and yellow alerts, and rescue workers were forced to evacuate almost 130 people in the Alessandria province, located in the Piedmont region. The department's head, Angelo Borrelli, went directly to the scene to understand the current state of affairs.�

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Driver Road Car Traffic Orange Alert Genoa Milan Man Italy Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

3 minutes ago

Food imports dip over 24pc in 1st Quarter

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

53 seconds ago

Procter & Gamble shares up after strong earnings

54 seconds ago

Mehran Uni announces election on four vacant Senat ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.