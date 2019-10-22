At Least One Person Killed as Heavy Rains Rip Through Northern Italy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person has been killed in an incident caused by heavy rainfalls that struck northern Italy, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least one person has been killed in an incident caused by heavy rainfalls that struck northern Italy, local media reported Tuesday.

Torrential rains hit northern Italy on Monday, causing blackouts and heavy traffic, and leaving major cities under water.

Rescue workers discovered a dead taxi driver, whose car had been washed away from the road, in the city of Genoa, the RaiNews24 outlet said.

Meanwhile, police reportedly managed to rescue a Brazilian man who had been caught inside the water flow.

Earlier in the day, the news agency had reported that three people, including an elderly couple, were missing.

However, the Italian Civil Protection Department later released a statement saying that all those missing were found alive.

The civil protection department warned the public that parts of the Liguria and Piedmont regions were put on red alert, with the larger cities of Milan and Genoa flooded. Other parts of northern Italy were put on orange and yellow alerts, and rescue workers were forced to evacuate almost 130 people in the Alessandria province, located in the Piedmont region. The department's head, Angelo Borrelli, went directly to the scene to understand the current state of affairs.�