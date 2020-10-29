At Least One Person Killed in Knife Attack in Nice - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) At least one person was killed and several others injured in a knife attack that an unidentified individual staged in France's Nice, close to the Notre-Dame basilica, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The attack was conducted at around 09:00 local time (08:00 GMT), the broadcaster specified,

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. He also qualified the incident as a possible terrorist attack.