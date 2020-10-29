At Least One Person Killed In Knife Attack In Nice - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:57 PM
At least one person was killed and several others injured in a knife attack that an unidentified individual staged in France's Nice, close to the Notre-Dame basilica, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday
The attack was conducted at around 09:00 local time (08:00 GMT), the broadcaster specified,
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. He also qualified the incident as a possible terrorist attack.