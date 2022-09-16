UrduPoint.com

At Least One Person Killed, Several Injured As Kiev's Forces Shell Center Of Kherson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

At Least One Person Killed, Several Injured as Kiev's Forces Shell Center of Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) At least one person was killed and several others injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the center of Kherson on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Ukrainian forces struck at the center of Kherson. At least five missiles hit the area near the administration building. The regional administration said only civilian staff and no military personnel were inside. The blasts also damaged nearby residential blocs.

"There were no casualties among government members. The majority of victims of the missile strike were civilians who were passing by," the administration of Kherson region said further.

Kherson Deputy Governor Kirill Stremousov said missiles had been fired by US-supplied HIMARS systems. He told Rossiya 1 television channel that some of the missiles had been shot down.

Alla Barkhatnova, the regional minister for social policy, told reporters that her driver, Ivan Kravchenko, had been killed in the strike. She said she was shielded from missile fragments by a ministerial worker who was injured.

The regional administration called the attack an act of terrorism. Ukrainian political and military leaders will be held responsible for the aggression, it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Governor Driver Kherson TV From Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.