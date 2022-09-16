(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) At least one person was killed and several others injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the center of Kherson on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Ukrainian forces struck at the center of Kherson. At least five missiles hit the area near the administration building. The regional administration said only civilian staff and no military personnel were inside. The blasts also damaged nearby residential blocs.

"There were no casualties among government members. The majority of victims of the missile strike were civilians who were passing by," the administration of Kherson region said further.

Kherson Deputy Governor Kirill Stremousov said missiles had been fired by US-supplied HIMARS systems. He told Rossiya 1 television channel that some of the missiles had been shot down.

Alla Barkhatnova, the regional minister for social policy, told reporters that her driver, Ivan Kravchenko, had been killed in the strike. She said she was shielded from missile fragments by a ministerial worker who was injured.

The regional administration called the attack an act of terrorism. Ukrainian political and military leaders will be held responsible for the aggression, it said in a statement.