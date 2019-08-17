UrduPoint.com
At Least Seven Dead After Ship Sinks Off Coast Of Eastern China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:13 PM

At Least Seven Dead After Ship Sinks Off Coast of Eastern China - Reports

At least seven people have been killed and two remain missing after a ship sank off the coast of Shandong Province in eastern China, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) At least seven people have been killed and two remain missing after a ship sank off the coast of Shandong Province in eastern China, local media reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, Xinhua news Agency reported, citing local maritime rescue authorities.

The vessel which was going from Hebei Province in the north of the country was hit by a gale and sank near Rizhao, a prefecture-level port city in Shandong.

