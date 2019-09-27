UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Seven Dead In Greek Migrant Boat Capsize

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:09 PM

At least seven dead in Greek migrant boat capsize

A baby and a toddler were among seven people who died Friday when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean Sea, the Greek coastguard said, as rescuers searched for another four people missing

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A baby and a toddler were among seven people who died Friday when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean Sea, the Greek coastguard said, as rescuers searched for another four people missing.

The accident occurred near the tiny Greek island of Oinousses, located between the island of Chios and the Turkish coast.

Four children were rescued along with five men and three women, the coastguard said. Their nationalities were not immediately known.

Rescue crews initially recovered the bodies of a baby and a four-year-old child. But after survivors told authorities that four people on the boat were still missing, the bodies of three more children and two women were found.

"The five bodies will be taken to Chios to determine if these are the people the survivors were talking about," a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

Hundreds of migrants and refugees have died in recent years while attempting to cross the Aegean Sea in small, overloaded boats. Over 50 have died so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.

Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores.

But the number of arrivals has been steadily climbing in recent months.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week said some 3,000 people had arrived from Turkey in recent days, placing additional pressure on camp facilities on Greek islands that are already vastly overcrowded.

Related Topics

Accident Syria Turkey European Union Died Women 2016 2015 From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Missile Firings In Nor ..

7 minutes ago

SFAO Sindh University awards scholarships among mi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Syria, I ..

2 minutes ago

Another arrested for throwing garbage at open spac ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Cuba's Raul Castro as ..

8 minutes ago

Hilton Pharma’s ‘Roshni say Zindagi’ project ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.