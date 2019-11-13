UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Seven Killed In Kabul Car Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:03 PM

At least seven killed in Kabul car bomb blast

At least seven people were killed and ten wounded, including four foreigners, when a minivan packed with explosives detonated during Kabul's morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed and ten wounded, including four foreigners, when a minivan packed with explosives detonated during Kabul's morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb -- targeting an SUV belonging to a private Canadian security company, GardaWorld -- had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

"As a result, seven of our people were killed and ten, including four foreign members of the security company, were wounded," he said, describing the dead as Afghan civilians.

He did not confirm the nationalities of the foreigners involved.

Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that one of those killed was a 13-year-old child heading to school.

"The enemies of our people should know that our people are determined for peace, nothing can stop them from achieving peace," he said.

A source at the interior ministry said the blast was detonated by a suicide bomber in the vehicle, which officials had earlier described as a car.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the city, which is one of the deadliest places in the war-torn country for civilians.

The blast came one day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Kabul would release three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in an apparent prisoner swap with Western hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Prisoner Company Vehicle Car Suicide 2016 Ashraf Ghani From Airport

Recent Stories

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL, Patron ..

13 minutes ago

Sharif family decides to boycott sub-committee

21 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof and Iqbal Imam retained captain, coa ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's departure to London: Federal Cabine ..

46 minutes ago

U19 cricketer Shiraz Khan fined for Code of Conduc ..

51 minutes ago

One dead, six injured in suicide bombing at Indone ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.