At Least Seven People Dead In Shooting In US State Of Wisconsin - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) At least seven people are dead following a shooting at a brewery in the state of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The report cited multiple sources that at least seven people were killed in the shooting at the Molson Coors beer brewery in the city of Milwaukee on Wednesday.