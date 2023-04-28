UrduPoint.com

At Least Seven People Injured In Massive Blaze In Turkey's Izmir - Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 09:50 AM

At Least Seven People Injured in Massive Blaze in Turkey's Izmir - Officials

MERSIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) A massive blaze has engulfed an elite apartment complex in the Turkish city of Izmir, the office of Izmir Province Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger said on Friday.

According to the statement, the blaze occurred in the Yenikale district in west Izmir in the early morning of Friday.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that seven people were injured in the blaze, six of whom inhaled carbon dioxide.

Kosger told a Turkish broadcaster that no one died in the incident, but the blaze completely destroyed one of the apartment blocks.

Firefighting operations were joined by 25 fire engines and helicopters from Ankara and Aydin.

The causes of the fire have yet to be determined.

Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted that the blaze was almost extinguished, but the wooden cladding of the building was making it difficult to put out the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Died Aydin Izmir Ankara From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

42 minutes ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

9 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

9 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

9 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.