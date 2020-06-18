(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Taliban radical movement has staged an attack on a military base in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, killing at least seven police officers, Tolo news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a security source.

The attack, which took place late on Wednesday in the provincial capital of Puli Khumri, also left five other police officers wounded, the broadcaster specified.

"The Taliban has also suffered casualties but there is no exact information," the source said.

The radical movement and provincial security forces have not yet provided any comment.