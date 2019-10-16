UrduPoint.com
At Least Seven Taliban Militants Killed, Eight Arrested In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Wed 16th October 2019

At Least Seven Taliban Militants Killed, Eight Arrested in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

At least seven Taliban fighters were killed and eight others arrested during the military operations in Wardak and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) At least seven Taliban fighters were killed and eight others arrested during the military operations in Wardak and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Afghan Special Forces also destroyed caches of weapons in the two provinces, the military officials told the Khaama news outlet.

Taliban have not yet commented on the operations.

The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result of political turmoil, radical groups, such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have spread across the country.

Throughout 2019, the Taliban held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far.

