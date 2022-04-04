At Least Six Killed in Sacramento Shooting - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) A mass shooting has occurred in Sacramento, the capital of the US state of California, resulting in six deaths and at least twelve injured, the Sacramento Police Department said.

"On April 3, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m.(09:00 GMT), Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the sounds of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street. Upon arrival, officers located a large group of individuals as well as multiple gunshot victims... six victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Twelve other victims with varying degrees of injuries have also been located," the police said in a Sunday statement.

According to police, at least one firearm has been recovered at the scene.

Police Chief Katherine Lester told reporters on Sunday that the shooting occurred after a large fight broke out in the entertainment district in central Sacramento.

Lester said that there were multiple shooters.

"As it is early in this investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation. What we do now at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country," California governor Gavin Newsom said in a Sunday statement.

According to police, there were three men and three women among those killed in the shooting. The search for the suspects continues.

A little over a month ago, a man shot his three children and another person dead before taking his own life at The Church in Sacramento. The three children killed were under the age of 15.